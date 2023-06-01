Left Menu

Prosecutors say items secured in Madeleine McCann search to be examined

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:46 IST
Madeleine McCann Image Credit: Wikipedia
German prosecutors said on Thursday authorities had secured some items during a search of a reservoir in Portugal in the 16-year-old hunt for missing British girl Madeleine McCann which would be evaluated in coming days and weeks.

"Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed," the prosecutor's statement read.

German authorities, who have named a suspect in the case, last week helped Portuguese crews comb the remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where McCann - then aged three - went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.

