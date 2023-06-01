Kremlin says Putin constantly updated on situation in Ukraine border region -TASS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia's defence ministry, border guards, emergency services and local authorities were constantly reporting to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in the Belgorod region, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
The Belgorod region, which neighbours Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has been under heavy shelling in recent days. Last month, a cross-border raid by pro-Ukrainian forces briefly seized several frontier settlements.
