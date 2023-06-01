Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The rebels turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force's second battalion officials here on Wednesday evening citing disappointment with ''inhuman'' and ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, a senior official said.

Police identified them as Vetti Raja, commander of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of Maoists, and Rava Soma, a militia member, he said.

Raja was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

The official said the duo told the police that they were also ''impressed'' by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites called 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means new dawn or new beginning).

The surrendered Naxalites will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023