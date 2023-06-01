Left Menu

Maha: Man held for posing as IAS officer working in PMO

The man told the police that he resorted to impersonation only to get attention.Accused Vasudeo Taydes cover was blown after he attended an event of a charitable organisation and identified himself as Dr Vinay Deo, an Indian Administrative Service IAS officer attached to the PMO, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:48 IST
Maha: Man held for posing as IAS officer working in PMO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer posted in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), police said on Thursday. The man told the police that he resorted to impersonation only to get attention.

Accused Vasudeo Tayde’s cover was blown after he attended an event of a charitable organisation and identified himself as Dr Vinay Deo, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer attached to the PMO, an official said. The charitable organisation, Borderless World Foundation, had on May 29 organised a programme in Pune where an ambulance was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. Though Tayde wasn’t invited to the event, he accompanied an invitee. “At the programme, he introduced himself as Dr Vinay Deo, an IAS officer working as a deputy secretary with the PMO. However, some members of the organisation found his claim suspicious. They inquired and found that he was an impersonator. They then informed the police,” said Shabbir Sayyad, crime branch inspector (unit 1) of Pune police.

Police swiftly launched an investigation and tracked down Tayde to Talegaon. “Tayde hails from Yaval in Jalgaon district and is currently staying in Talegaon. He told us that he wanted to become an IPS or IAS officer but could not clear the UPSC exam. To get attention, he would pose as a bureaucrat,” said the official.

The Pune police have registered a case against Tayde for cheating and impersonation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023