Left Menu

Sebi extends time to submit public comments on proposal on expenses charged to MF investors

Moreover, slabs should be bifurcated as equity and non-equity-based assets under management AUM.Under the proposed framework, Sebi proposed that at the AMC level, the maximum TER that can be charged for an equity scheme is 2.55 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:46 IST
Sebi extends time to submit public comments on proposal on expenses charged to MF investors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline till June 8 for submitting public comments on the proposed sweeping changes to mutual fund's expense ratio.

The proposal is aimed at curbing distributor practices of unnecessary switching of schemes and pushing new fund offerings for higher commissions.

Sebi had placed a consultation paper on the review of the total expense ratio (TER) charged by AMCS to unitholders of fund schemes on May 18 and sought comments till June 1 on the proposal.

Now, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to June 8, the regulator said.

TER accounts for the fees and expenses charged by asset management companies (AMCs).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its consultation paper proposed the introduction of performance fees for funds. It proposed two approaches in this regard but also suggested testing the models under the Regulatory Sandbox. In addition, the regulator suggested that TER should be levied at the AMC level and not at the scheme level at present. Moreover, slabs should be bifurcated as equity and non-equity-based assets under management (AUM).

Under the proposed framework, Sebi proposed that at the AMC level, the maximum TER that can be charged for an equity scheme is 2.55 per cent. This limit should be for AMCs that fall within the first AUM slab (up to Rs 2,500 crore). Further, Sebi is looking to bring all additional heads of expenses under the overall TER. It means all transaction charges should be a subset of the TER itself. It has been proposed that brokerage and transaction fees should be included under this limit alongside securities transaction tax (STT).

In addition, the regulator has suggested that AMCs should be allowed limited membership in the stock exchanges for executing trades for their own mutual fund schemes.

The proposal regarding fees and expenses charged by AMCs to unitholders of mutual fund schemes would facilitate greater transparency in the 42-player mutual fund industry and accrual of benefits of economies of scale to investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023