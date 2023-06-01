Left Menu

Two killed, four injured as SUV collides with truck

Two persons were killed and four others injured on Thursday when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.The accident occurred near Teen Dhara under Devprayag Police Station when the vehicle driver tried to overtake the truck, Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar said.A group of confectioners were on their way from Rishikesh to Srinagar in the SUV.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The accident occurred near Teen Dhara under Devprayag Police Station when the vehicle driver tried to overtake the truck, Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar said.

A group of confectioners were on their way from Rishikesh to Srinagar in the SUV. The six wounded were rushed to the community health centre in Devprayag where Sohan Singh Pundir, the 26-year-old driver of the car, and one Ramesh who was from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh died during treatment. Four other passengers are still under treatment at the CHC. The truck and the damaged car have been seized, Bhullar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

