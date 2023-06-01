Left Menu

Two labourers die after well's wall collapses

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:50 IST
Two labourers die after well's wall collapses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers died after the parapet of a well collapsed during repair work in Wada tehsil of Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday evening at Gorad village but the report reached the police headquarters here late, said an official.

Deceased Baliram Tumbada (55) and Barku Shirode (58) were repairing the parapet when it collapsed on them, he said.

