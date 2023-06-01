Russia's FSB director: Grain transport corridors are used to attack Russian coast -TASS

The director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said that grain transport corridors are being used to attack the Russian coast, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

The Black Sea grain deal provides for safe maritime transport corridors on the Black Sea, in order to facilitate Ukrainian and Russian agricultural exports. Russia has repeatedly cast doubt on the deal's long-term future in recent weeks.

