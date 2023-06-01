Left Menu

South Africa says it is still weighing legal issues over Putin's role in BRICS summit

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:44 IST
South Africa says it is still weighing legal issues over Putin's role in BRICS summit
Naledi Pandor Image Credit: Flickr
  • South Africa

South Africa's government is still considering legal issues over Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement in the summit of the BRICS group of nations in August, South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and South Africa as a member of the ICC would theoretically be required to arrest Putin if he attends the heads of state summit of BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in Johannesburg. Pandor told journalists that once a decision had been taken about Putin's participation, President Cyril Ramaphosa would be the one to make the final pronouncement.

"Our government is currently looking at what the legal options are with respect to this matter and I've indicated … that it is something the president will be best person to speak about (this) once it has reached a conclusion," Pandor said, adding that invitations has been issued to all heads of state for the BRICS summit.

