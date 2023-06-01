Four people injured in Sweden incident, terrorism not suspected, police say

Four people were injured and taken to hospital in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna on Thursday after an incident classified as attempted murder, local police said.

Swedish TV4 reported that pupils from a local school were among the injured, although they were not at the school at the time of the incident. "There was some kind of brawl between several people. We don't know if there are two or more gangs of people involved, but it is several persons," a police spokesperson said.

"There is no information whatsoever that this is related to terrorism," the spokesperson added. Police said no arrests had been made and declined to comment on the age or condition of the injured persons.

