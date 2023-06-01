US sanctions Iranian operatives it says are involved in overseas assassination plots

(Adds details) WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) -

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on members and affiliates of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard and its external operations arm who Washington accused of participating in terrorist plots targeting former U.S. government officials, dual U.S. and Iranian nationals and Iranian dissidents. The U.S. Treasury Department said the move targeted three Iran- and Turkey-based individuals and a company affiliated with the IRGC-Qods Force and two senior officials of the IRGC's Intelligence Organization involved in plotting external lethal operations against civilians, including journalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)