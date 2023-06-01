Left Menu

Dr Makarand Joshi assumes charge as Director of R&DE (Engineers) of DRDO in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:18 IST
Dr Makarand Joshi assumes charge as Director of R&DE (Engineers) of DRDO in Pune
Senior scientist Dr Makarand G Joshi on Thursday assumed charge as the Director of Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), a Pune-based facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He assumed the charge of the position that was earlier held by Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier last month on the charge of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent.

A release said that Dr Joshi, an outstanding scientist, has a PhD in mechanical engineering from Clemson University in the USA. He joined R&DE (Engineers), Pune, in August 2000. He is a pioneer in establishing R&DE (Engineers) as an authority in the development of technologies, processes, and products in composites. Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), established six decades ago, is a premier system engineering lab responsible for the indigenous development of various engineering systems for all three wings of the Indian defence forces, the release said. R&DE(Engrs) has developed and delivered combat engineering systems like - military bridging, mine-warfare, launchers and ground support systems for weapon programmes, field defence, and NBC collective-protection systems. The establishment has expertise in the areas of composite products, robotic systems and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), it said.

