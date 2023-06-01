Left Menu

Startup20: Third meeting to be held in Goa on June 3-4

The third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group, part of Indias G20 presidency, will take place in Goa on June 3-4, an official said on Thursday.Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of start ups and entrepreneurship on a global scale, he said.The meeting, which will embrace the spirit of Sankalpana, a Sanskrit term for collective resolve, brings together international delegates and experienced members of the Indian start up ecosystem.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:24 IST
Startup20: Third meeting to be held in Goa on June 3-4
  • Country:
  • India

The third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group, part of India's G20 presidency, will take place in Goa on June 3-4, an official said on Thursday.

Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of start ups and entrepreneurship on a global scale, he said.

''The meeting, which will embrace the spirit of 'Sankalpana', a Sanskrit term for collective resolve, brings together international delegates and experienced members of the Indian start up ecosystem. The focal point of the meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 recently published asking public for feedback,'' he added.

''The meeting will feature a start up showcase, talks as part of the Startup20 series, cultural experiences and discussions on the implementation and benefits of the ideas outlined in the document,'' the official said.

The Goa Sankalpana event will offer various stimulating sessions, including presentations by task forces on the final policy communiqué, closed group country huddles, closed-door HoD meetings, the official said.

''Startup20 recognizes the vital role that start ups play in driving economic growth and development. It aims to foster global economic growth, enhance international cooperation, and address pressing global challenges,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023