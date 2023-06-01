Left Menu

Elderly man dies after falling through window in Delhi

A 62-year-old man has died after allegedly falling through a window of a building in east Delhis Madhu Vihar area, police said on Thursday.On Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received informing police that the callers uncle, who was mentally disturbed, has fallen through a window on the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:58 IST
Elderly man dies after falling through window in Delhi
A 62-year-old man has died after allegedly falling through a window of a building in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received informing police that the caller's uncle, who was mentally disturbed, has fallen through a window on the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said. The person, identified as O P Saxena, was found on a lane of the Ras Vihar society just below his flat. He was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said. Proceedings under CrPC section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) have been initiated and the body has been kept in a mortuary. The man was an advocate by profession, police added.

