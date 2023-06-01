Indian man arrested in Nepal for stealing money from Chinese
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:03 IST
A 28-year-old Indian man has been arrested in Nepal for stealing Rs 3 lakhs from a Chinese national at a casino here, police said on Thursday.
Sariv Khan from Patna was arrested from the Walden Casino in Kathmandu for stealing money from the Chinese national on Wednesday night, according to the police statement.
The police arrested the Indian national on the basis of CCTV footage. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter taking Khan into custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran Khan on May 18
FACTBOX-Wife of Pakistan's Khan, charged with graft, is known for spirituality
Minister of Tourism, Goa Shri Rohan Khaunte to Board the First Direct Flight Between Goa and Uttarakhand, to Mark the Commencement of Collaboration Between the Two States
NIA searches over 100 places in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, U'khand, MP in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases: Official.
Thought I would not be able to play again, doctor said I somehow avoided amputation: Mohsin Khan