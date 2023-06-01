J-K: SIU attaches property of militant associate in Anantnag

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday attached a property of an associate of militants belonging to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag district, police said here. Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the SIU Anantnag attached an under construction residential house of a terrorist associate in Danwathpora Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said. He said the property was used for terrorist activities. During the course of the investigation in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an under construction residential house belonging to terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik, resident of Danwathpora Kokernag, has been found used by terrorists of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said. Accordingly, the process for attachment of the property falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by the SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UAPA and the confirmation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, he said. The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so, the spokesman said. The SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in the Union territory, he added.

