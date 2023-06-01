Woman raped by three youths in UP

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three youths in the Rampur Karkhana area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that on May 26, three youths forcibly took her to a private school building and raped her there, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.

A case was registered against the accused and they were arrested on Wednesday, he said.

