Woman raped by three youths in UP
PTI | Deoria | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three youths in the Rampur Karkhana area here, police said on Thursday.
The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that on May 26, three youths forcibly took her to a private school building and raped her there, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.
A case was registered against the accused and they were arrested on Wednesday, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yash Tripathi
- Rampur Karkhana
Advertisement