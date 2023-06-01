British government seeks judicial review over COVID documents demand

The British government said on Thursday it was seeking a judicial review over a demand for internal communication documents by a public inquiry looking into its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Cabinet Office has today sought leave to bring a judicial review," the office responsible for overseeing the operation of government said in a letter to the inquiry.

"We do so with regret and with an assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the inquiry before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is determined by the courts."

