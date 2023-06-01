Brazil's Lula hopes for 'balanced' EU-Mercosur trade deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he hopes for a "balaced" trade agremeent between Mercosur and the European Union that could support Brazil's push for reindustrialization and sustainable development.

Lula's remarks came after a meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in Brasilia, with the Brazilian leader also reiterating his position in favor of Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemning Russia's invasion of that country.

