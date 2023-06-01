Left Menu

Two accused of robbing petrol pump employee held after brief encounter, says Punjab Police

The two accused had allegedly robbed Rs 40.8 lakh from an employee of a petrol pump in Bhatmajra village of Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29, he said adding that three pistols and live cartridges were seized from them.The DGP said that Punjab police got information that the accused would visit Macchli Khurd village to get their car which was used in the crime.Following this, an Anti-Gangster Task Force team set up a roadblock and signalled the approaching car to stop.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:06 IST
Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two persons accused of robbing over Rs 40 lakh from a petrol pump employee a few days ago following a brief exchange of fire in the Kharar area of Mohali, an official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh of Tarn Taran district, state police chief Gaurav Yadav said. The two accused had allegedly robbed Rs 40.8 lakh from an employee of a petrol pump in Bhatmajra village of Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29, he said adding that three pistols and live cartridges were seized from them.

The DGP said that Punjab police got information that the accused would visit Macchli Khurd village to get their car which was used in the crime.

Following this, an Anti-Gangster Task Force team set up a roadblock and signalled the approaching car to stop. ''Instead of stopping the car, people sitting in it opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate,'' he said.

Following a brief exchange of fire, the police managed to overpower both the accused who sustained bullet injuries on their legs, the DGP said adding the two accused have been placed under arrest and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

