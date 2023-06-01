UP CM Adityanath announces rewards for top performing civic bodies

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed on encouraging mutual competition to further improve the working of civic bodies in the state and said that the municipal bodies which perform well be rewarded.At a one-day orientation workshop for the newly elected mayors of municipal corporations, chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, he said five parameters -- cleanliness, pure drinking water, good roads, safe city, and self-reliance -- have been set for determining the performance of the civic bodies.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:54 IST
At a one-day orientation workshop for the newly elected mayors of municipal corporations, chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, he said five parameters -- cleanliness, pure drinking water, good roads, safe city, and self-reliance -- have been set for determining the performance of the civic bodies. ''The municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar panchayats that meet the parameters and come first will be rewarded. Based on these five parameters, the nagar panchayat which takes the top position in its district will receive Rs 1 crore, the municipality that comes first at the divisional level will receive Rs 2 crore, and the municipal corporation that comes first in the state will receive Rs 10 crore,'' the chief minister said.

Claiming that many people tried to disrupt the municipal elections by approaching courts, Adityanath said, ''Our urban development team remained steadfast and dealt with each issue promptly as it arose.'' ''For the first time, the municipal elections in the state have been completed by implementing the report of the OBC commission,'' he claimed.

The chief minister told the newly elected members that as representatives of the people, it is their responsibility to improve urban life. He also stressed on maintaining cleanliness and said, ''It's our responsibility to keep our city clean in the same way we keep our homes tidy.'' ''We should form Mohalla Swachhta Committees to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness,'' Adityanath said.

