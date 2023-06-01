Left Menu

CISF constable dies after slipping in bathroom following electric shock, says Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:02 IST
A 38-year-old CISF constable died after slipping in his bathroom at his rented accommodation following an electric shock in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rajiv, hails from Birar village in Rajasthan's Jhajjar district, they said.

On Wednesday, the Vasant Kunj South police station received a PCR call from the victim that he got injured after slipping in the bathroom at the Nav Shakti apartment, Ghitorni, a senior police official said.

The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where he was admitted with a history of electric shock at home and was declared brought dead, he said.

There were no visible injury marks on the body, police said, adding the scene of the crime was visited and the statements of the family were recorded.

The CISF constable is survived by his wife and two children, police said, adding the post-mortem was conducted and further legal proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

