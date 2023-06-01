Left Menu

Man held for threatening woman to marry him, convert

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman to kill her if she did not marry him and convert to Islam in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman to kill her if she did not marry him and convert to Islam in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said. He has been identified as Mohammad Asif, they said, adding his father and brother too were arrested for threatening the woman's brother when he raised the issue with them.

The woman (22) filed a complaint with the police alleging that Asif pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him, police said. When the woman refused, the accused threatened to kill her the way a girl was murdered brutally in Delhi. When her brother called the man's family members, Asif's father and brother threatened him too, they said. Investigating officer Narendra Singh said the accused were produced before a court which sent them to one-day police custody. While the the accused were being taken to the court, some people tried to assault them. However, police took quick action and thwarted their attempt, he said. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said investigation into the allegations of the girl was going on.

