Religare Enterprises Commemorates 75th Year of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

Religare Enterprises Ltd, India's leading diversified financial services group, proudly powered an event in the National Capital to commemorate the 75th year of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Celebrated every year on 29th May, the day honours the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, past and present, under the United Nations flag around the world.

On the occasion, Religare collaborated with Global Trade & Technology Council India (GTTCI), a New Delhi-based advocacy group, to host eminent ambassadors and diplomats from various countries for an insightful panel discussion on the significance and relevance of this day and the contribution of peacekeepers in today's interconnected world.

This year, the event embraced the theme 'Peace Begins with Me', serving as a powerful reminder of the significant role that citizens across countries can play in promoting global harmony. The event provided a platform to highlight the shared responsibility of individuals, organizations, and nations in working towards a peaceful co-existence.

Addressing the group of eminent delegates, Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd said, ''Conflicts and pandemics have hindered economic growth in affected areas and globally. These have contributed to hunger, poverty, and income inequality, causing more violence and disharmony among people. It is, therefore, crucial to address economic stress and promote social and financial inclusion to build a stronger and more resilient society.'' ''Achieving peace should be looked at as an ongoing improvement process. Regardless of whether we are dealing with war or a pandemic, we must strive for development by utilizing technology effectively, ensuring access to healthcare and food, and addressing the scarcity of natural resources such as water and energy. To achieve this, we must work together as a team. Every member of the Religare family is dedicated to becoming a peace ambassador and spreading this message,'' added Dr Saluja while emphasizing the need for collaboration in developing resilience against global challenges.

On the occasion, Shri Rakesh Asthana, Former Commissioner of Delhi Police, Former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Former Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Special Director – CBI, praised the United Nations peacekeeping forces for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace worldwide. He emphasized the critical role that truce and unity play in this interconnected world and acknowledged the challenges faced by defence personnel in preserving harmony in the affected regions. He said, ''As seekers of peace, we should strive for harmony around the world.'' Addressing the eminent gathering, Dr Ashwani Mehta, Medical Director, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital said, ''Taking a proactive approach to prevent conflicts is better than reacting to them after they occur. Hence, it is crucial to consistently monitor regions prone to conflicts, discern potential risks within those areas, and proactively devise strategies to address them before they escalate into global crises.'' The event offered an opportunity for ambassadors and diplomats to have a meaningful conversation on peacekeeping efforts and explore innovative solutions to tackle global conflicts. Ambassadors from the Embassy of Syria, Ethiopia, Myanmar and Lesotho, along with diplomats from the Embassy of Russia, Brazil, Belarus, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Palestine, and Rwanda, graced the occasion with their presence.

About Religare Enterprises Limited: Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is a diversified financial services company. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Banking. REL is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India. The Religare Group (REL & subsidiaries) reaches over 1 million policyholders in insurance business, 1 million plus broking customers, more than 26,000 customers in MSME finance and over 10,000 customers in affordable housing finance. The Group employs more than 11,000 professionals servicing this diversified customer base with a presence in over 1,000 locations across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)