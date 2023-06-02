China says it strongly deplores U.S.-Taiwan trade deal

China strongly deplores the trade deal between the United States and Taiwan, and has made a representation to the U.S. side, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

The trade deal violates the one-China principle, and is the latest example of the U.S. trying to hollow out the principle, Mao told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)