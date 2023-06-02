Left Menu

Russian governor says two dead after Ukraine shelled town near border

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:10 IST
Russian governor says two dead after Ukraine shelled town near border
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Friday that two people had been killed and two others injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the town of Maslova Pristan near the Ukrainian border.

"Fragments of the shells hit passing cars. Two women were travelling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

