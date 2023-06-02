Russian governor says two dead after Ukraine shelled town near border

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Friday that two people had been killed and two others injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the town of Maslova Pristan near the Ukrainian border.

"Fragments of the shells hit passing cars. Two women were travelling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack.

