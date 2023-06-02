Maha: Woman's headless body found on beach in Thane district

The police on Friday found an unidentified woman’s headless body stuffed in a suitcase on a beach in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station said.

Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police, following which it was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The woman was clothed in a t-shirt and had religious symbols tattooed on her right arm, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death for now and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity, it was stated.

