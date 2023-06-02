Maha: Woman's headless body found on beach in Thane district
- Country:
- India
The police on Friday found an unidentified woman’s headless body stuffed in a suitcase on a beach in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.
The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station said.
Passersby spotted the body and alerted the police, following which it was sent for post-mortem, he said.
The woman was clothed in a t-shirt and had religious symbols tattooed on her right arm, the official said.
The police have registered a case of accidental death for now and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity, it was stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's
- Uttan
- Mira-Bhayandar
- Thane
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Nashik jail use drones to prevent fights among inmates
15 passengers rescued after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane
NAREDCO Maharashtra's Mentorship Program with Ankur Warikoo Inspires Growth Mindset in Real Estate Professionals
6 persons killed, 22 injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.