Bihar Mines & Geology Dept will have own dedicated 'Armed Mining Police Force': Official

To curb illegal mining activities in Bihar, the state Mines and Geology department is all set to have its own dedicated 'Armed Mining Police Force', an official said.

Two dedicated battalions will be created on the lines of the Bihar Industrial Security Force for 'Armed Mining Police', the official said.

As per the final plan/proposal the 'Mining Police' will comprise 1,278 armed personnel. ''It has also been decided to create permanent outposts of mining police in Bhojpur and Bhagalpur districts where illegal sand mining activities are frequently reported. Arms training will be imparted at the Bihar Police training centres. The armed mining security personnel will work in coordination with the respective district police'', said the official of the Mines and Geology department on condition of anonymity. The final proposal for the creation of the armed mining police is expected to be approved by the competent authority very soon, the official said.

The state has been witnessing incidents of violent attacks by the sand mafia injuring policemen and officers of the mines and geology department. ''Such incidents are mainly reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts. Recently, three mining officers, including two women inspectors, were brutally attacked by miscreants during a drive against illegal mining in Bihta (near Patna) on April 17. ''Immediately after the incident, the department decided to provide arms training (two-week duration) and also how to command force to its all 90 inspectors, including around 30 women officers, to counter such attacks in future'', the official said, adding now it has been decided to create a dedicated armed mining police.

When contacted, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Mines Commissioner of Bihar, told PTI, ''Yes, we (the department) will soon have own dedicated 'Armed Mining Police'. The process is being finalised.'' In its effort to strictly enforce mining-related regulations in the state, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed a software, for the department, which will keep a tab on the entire sand quarry activity and track trucks carrying sand from the quarry to depots and other designated destinations. The software 'Khanansoft', has been developed by NIC for the Bihar Mines and Geology Department. Registering a massive growth in revenue collection from sand mining, the department earned a record Rs 1,384.46 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

