Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he would propose amendments to the newly-adopted law on undue Russian influence, reacting to criticism that it could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

Duda said on Monday he would sign the bill to let a panel investigate whether opposition parties allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia and consequently too dependent on its fuel when in power. The law was met with criticism from lawyers and opposition politicians, as well as the U.S. State Department and European Commission which expressed concerns that it could effectively ban individuals from holding public office without proper judicial review.

"Appalled by these allegations (...) I have prepared an amendment to the law, a series of provisions which regulate or amend the issues in this law which aroused the greatest controversies," Duda said in a televised statement. He said proposed changes would include provisions banning members of parliament from becoming members of the commission, allowing appeals to a general court, not an administrative court and removing the provisions which would allow to ban people from office.

"I propose removing those measures, leaving only a statement of the commission that a person who has been found to be acting under Russian influence does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties," he said. Duda said that the amendment to the act will be submitted to parliament on Friday.

