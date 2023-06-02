Left Menu

Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

He said proposed changes would include provisions banning members of parliament from becoming members of the commission, allowing appeals to a general court, not an administrative court and removing the provisions which would allow to ban people from office. "I propose removing those measures, leaving only a statement of the commission that a person who has been found to be acting under Russian influence does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties," he said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:24 IST
Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence
Poland President Andrzej Duda (Image Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he would propose amendments to the newly-adopted law on undue Russian influence, reacting to criticism that it could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

Duda said on Monday he would sign the bill to let a panel investigate whether opposition parties allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia and consequently too dependent on its fuel when in power. The law was met with criticism from lawyers and opposition politicians, as well as the U.S. State Department and European Commission which expressed concerns that it could effectively ban individuals from holding public office without proper judicial review.

"Appalled by these allegations (...) I have prepared an amendment to the law, a series of provisions which regulate or amend the issues in this law which aroused the greatest controversies," Duda said in a televised statement. He said proposed changes would include provisions banning members of parliament from becoming members of the commission, allowing appeals to a general court, not an administrative court and removing the provisions which would allow to ban people from office.

"I propose removing those measures, leaving only a statement of the commission that a person who has been found to be acting under Russian influence does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties," he said. Duda said that the amendment to the act will be submitted to parliament on Friday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023