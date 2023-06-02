IMFL worth Rs 1 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; two held
- Country:
- India
A team from the state excise department in Navi Mumbai seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore, which was being transported illegally from Goa on Friday, an official said.
Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the department intercepted a trailer truck near a hotel on the Goa-Mumbai Highway at Kalhegaon in Panvel in the early hours of the day, superintendent of State Excise, Thane, Nilesh Sangde said.
At least 1,557 boxes of IMFL, worth Rs 1 crore, were seized in the operation, he said.
Two occupants of the vehicle, both hailing from Karnataka, have been arrested, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilesh Sangde
- Thane
- Rs 1
- Karnataka
- Rs 1
- Navi Mumbai
ALSO READ
3 injured in attack by group in Thane; case registered for murder bid, extortion
Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested
Airtel Payments Bank's FY23 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 21.7 cr, revenue up at Rs 1,291 cr
State Bank of India's March quarter net profit zooms 83 per cent to Rs 16,694.51 crore: Company filing.
SBI's Q4 net zooms 83 pc to Rs 16,694 cr; FY'23 profit up 59 pc at Rs 50,232 cr