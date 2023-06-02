Left Menu

IMFL worth Rs 1 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; two held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:27 IST
IMFL worth Rs 1 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the state excise department in Navi Mumbai seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore, which was being transported illegally from Goa on Friday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the department intercepted a trailer truck near a hotel on the Goa-Mumbai Highway at Kalhegaon in Panvel in the early hours of the day, superintendent of State Excise, Thane, Nilesh Sangde said.

At least 1,557 boxes of IMFL, worth Rs 1 crore, were seized in the operation, he said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, both hailing from Karnataka, have been arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023