IMFL worth Rs 1 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; two held

A team from the state excise department in Navi Mumbai seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore, which was being transported illegally from Goa on Friday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the department intercepted a trailer truck near a hotel on the Goa-Mumbai Highway at Kalhegaon in Panvel in the early hours of the day, superintendent of State Excise, Thane, Nilesh Sangde said.

At least 1,557 boxes of IMFL, worth Rs 1 crore, were seized in the operation, he said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, both hailing from Karnataka, have been arrested, the official said.

