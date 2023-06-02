Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:16 IST
4 PLFI ultras arrested in Jharkhand’s Khunti district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four ultras of the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), have been arrested with weapons in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Friday.

They were arrested from Regde forest under Jariyagrh police station area, around 35km from capital Ranchi on Thursday evening, police said. Two pistols, 13 live cartridges, mobile phones, PLFI leaflets and a car were seized from them, police added.

They were identified as PLFI area commander Prashant Kumar alias Dablu, Bahan Gope alias Nand Kumar Mahto, Nitesh Gope and Mithilesh Gope.

Khunti SP Aman Kumar said Prashant was recently made an area commander of the organisation by its self-styled supremo, Dinesh Gope, a few days before his arrest.

Gope, who was reportedly involved in over 102 criminal cases and carried a reward of Rs 30 lakh, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on May 21.

On May 19, Prashant had set an earthmover, used for road construction in Gumla district’s Kotengsera village, on fire, the SP said.

“Following Gope’s arrest, several PLFI ultras have been arrested and arms and ammunition recovered,” the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

