Both sides remain in touch: MEA on journalists' visa issue

He was replying to questions on the issue during his weekly media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:48 IST
Both sides remain in touch: MEA on journalists' visa issue
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
India on Friday expressed hope that Chinese authorities would facilitate continued presence of Indian journalists in China, noting that both sides remained in touch on the matter.

Nearly two months ago, China informed two Indian journalists in Beijing that their visas had been ''frozen''. China had said it was taking ''counter-measures'' in response to what it alleged was India's ''unfair'' treatment of Chinese journalists.

''All foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He was replying to questions on the issue during his weekly media briefing.

''We hope that Chinese authorities facilitate the continued presence of Indian journalists working and reporting from China. The two sides continue to remain in touch regarding this issue,'' he said.

Bagchi said the Indian journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties.

At present, two Indian journalists are reporting from China.

''The Indian journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties, such as not being permitted to hire locals as correspondents or journalists,'' Bagchi said. ''As you know, foreign media can and do freely hire local journalists to work for their bureaus in India. In addition, Indian journalists also face several restrictions while getting access and travelling locally,'' he added.

The spokesperson said India supports foreign journalists.

''The Indian side supports and facilitates foreign journalists in India, I am sure you can attest to it. At the same time, there should be no deviations from normal journalistic behaviour and activities, or from the provisions governing journalist visas,'' he said.

It is not known how many Chinese journalists are operating in India.

