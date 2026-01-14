China's Auto Export Boom: EVs Drive Global Shift in Chinese Car Strategy

China witnessed a significant 21% surge in auto exports in 2025, predominantly driven by electric vehicle shipments, as domestic demand showed signs of fatigue, an industry association revealed on Wednesday.

New energy vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrids, saw their overseas shipments double to 2.6 million, with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers crediting an aggressive push into global markets for the rise.

Despite a competitive price war at home, key export regions such as Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia have emerged as lucrative opportunities for Chinese automakers, providing higher profitability as government subsidies wane.

(With inputs from agencies.)