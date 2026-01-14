Left Menu

China's Auto Export Boom: EVs Drive Global Shift in Chinese Car Strategy

In 2025, China's auto exports surged by 21%, attributed largely to the rise in electric vehicle shipments. Despite slowing domestic demand, Chinese automakers are expanding into international markets. As government subsidies diminish, overseas markets present new growth opportunities, with exports particularly strong to Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:03 IST
China witnessed a significant 21% surge in auto exports in 2025, predominantly driven by electric vehicle shipments, as domestic demand showed signs of fatigue, an industry association revealed on Wednesday.

New energy vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrids, saw their overseas shipments double to 2.6 million, with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers crediting an aggressive push into global markets for the rise.

Despite a competitive price war at home, key export regions such as Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia have emerged as lucrative opportunities for Chinese automakers, providing higher profitability as government subsidies wane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

