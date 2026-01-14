Left Menu

Tragic Kite String Incident Spurs Action Against 'Chinese Manja'

A 38-year-old farm laborer from Uttar Pradesh died after a kite string cut his throat in Sangareddy district. The incident occurred while riding a two-wheeler, raising concerns over kite string safety. Authorities are actively enforcing a ban on 'Chinese manja' to prevent further accidents during the Sankranti festival.

14-01-2026
A fatal accident has sparked renewed attention towards kite string safety in Sangareddy district, as a 38-year-old farm laborer from Uttar Pradesh lost his life to a kite string injury. The incident took place while the victim was on a two-wheeler in Fasalwadi village.

Preliminary findings suggest that the string was not the banned 'Chinese manja'. However, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, including seeking expert opinions, stated Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj. The deceased suffered a deep neck cut, and despite hospital efforts, succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this and similar incidents, Hyderabad City Police have intensified their measures against 'Chinese manja', a synthetic material banned in 2016. The campaign aims to curb its sale and use, particularly before the Sankranti festival, with numerous arrests and seizures reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

