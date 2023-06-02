Left Menu

Parshottam Rupala chairs Inter-Session Meeting of Consultative Committee

The Committee deliberated on various aspects of "Strengthening of Veterinary Services through Mobile Units and Implementation of Vaccination Programme in the country". 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:27 IST
Parshottam Rupala chairs Inter-Session Meeting of Consultative Committee
The Minister assured the Committee that the Department will ensure to take appropriate action on the valuable suggestions given by the Members.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PRupala)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala chaired the Inter-Session Meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry in Srinagar today.  Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan,  the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L.Murugan, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Members of Parliament and members of the Parliament Consultative Committee were also attended the meeting.

The Committee deliberated on various aspects of "Strengthening of Veterinary Services through Mobile Units and Implementation of Vaccination Programme in the country". 

While chairing the meeting, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala said that India has vast resource of livestock and poultry, which play a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses. Therefore, the Department has to make deliberate efforts to increase availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases.

The Members of Parliament appreciated the efforts being taken by the Department, especially for the Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) with 100% central assistance and uniform toll free number 1962, and also made various suggestions to improve the present veterinary services for the consideration of the Department. The Minister assured the Committee that the Department will ensure to take appropriate action on the valuable suggestions given by the Members. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023