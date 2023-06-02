Russian-backed official says Ukraine shelled port of Berdyansk

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and that nine people had been reported injured.

"Information on the fatalities is being clarified," Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app. He shared a video that appeared to show a large cloud of grey smoke rising from near the port area. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video as Berdyansk but could not independently verify the date the video was filmed.

Zaporizhzhia is one of five Ukrainian regions, including the Crimea peninsula, that Russia claims to have annexed.

