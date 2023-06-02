Three other Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in Iran-Belgium prisoner swap

Three other Europeans have been exchanged for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in the Iran-Belgium prisoner swap which saw Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele released last week, a spokesperson for the Belgian government told Reuters, adding that it concerned two Austrians and a Danish national.

Assadi had been convicted in Belgium in 2021 in connection to a foiled bomb plot in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

