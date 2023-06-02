French minister Dussopt to face court over favouritism charge
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:07 IST
French Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt will face a court hearing in November over allegations of favouritism, France's PNF financial prosecutor's department said on Friday, confirming earlier media reports.
Officials at Dussopt's office could not be immediately reached for comment.
