Fake call centre duping foreigners busted in Gurugram, 7 held

The Gurugram Cyber Crime Police busted yet another fake call centre here and arrested seven persons in connection, police said on Friday.The accused were nabbed late Thursday evening from a rented house in Sector 67 here when they were making calls and working on their computers, they added.The fraudsters duped foreigners, especially US citizens by posing as customer service representatives of the cryptocurrency companies the victims were registered with.

Updated: 02-06-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:10 IST
The Gurugram Cyber Crime Police busted yet another fake call centre here and arrested seven persons in connection, police said on Friday.

The accused were nabbed late Thursday evening from a rented house in Sector 67 here when they were making calls and working on their computers, they added.

The fraudsters duped foreigners, especially US citizens by posing as customer service representatives of the cryptocurrency companies the victims were registered with. They charged USD 250-300 in the form of gift cards for fixing their issues, the police said.

The police recovered five laptops, seven phones and a cryptocurrency wallet from the possession of the accused, including the main operator Mohammad Jafar Iqbal and his employees -- Noor Hussain, Sumit, Abhishek Mishra, Sheikh Ibrahim, Abhishek Gupta and Mohammad Aadil.

''The accused could not show any valid OSP licences obtained from the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work. The call centre was being operated for the past month in a rented flat,'' ACP (Cyber Crime) Vipin Ahlawat said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-D and 75 of the IT Act, the ACP added.

