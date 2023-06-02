Argentina, China renew and expand currency swap line

Argentine officials signed a deal to renew and expand its currency swap line with China, Argentina's central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the bank is beginning the process to expand the freely accessible part of the swap deal from 35 billion yuan ($4.94 billion) to 70 billion yuan. ($1 = 7.0808 Chinese yuan renminbi)

