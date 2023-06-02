Left Menu

Nepal PM visits bio-CNG plant in Indore, discusses city's cleanliness model

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda on Friday visited Asias largest bio-CNG plant Gobar-Dhan in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city.The visiting delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the Indore model of cleanliness in their country, said city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:54 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' on Friday visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant `Gobar-Dhan' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The visiting delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the ''Indore model of cleanliness'' in their country, said city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation apprised Prachanda about nitty-gritty of the plant located at Devguradia Trenching Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rs 150-crore plant on February 19, 2022. The Nepal PM also inspected the solid waste disposal plant being run at the trenching ground, said Bhargava. Prachanda and his five cabinet colleagues were apprised of the city's sanitation model, more particularly its solid waste collection and at-source segregation system, the mayor said.

Indore has been ranked as India's cleanest city many times.

"The Nepalese delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the Indore model of cleanliness in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and other cities of their country," said Bhargava.

The Bio-CNG plant, run on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, is spread over 15 acres and processes 550 tonnes of wet waste (such as fruit-vegetable and raw meat waste, leftover food, leaves, flowers) every day.

Earlier in the day, the Nepal PM offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit.

