Pakistan repatriates three Indians who illegally crossed border

Three Indians, who had illegally crossed into Pakistan and arrested by the Rangers, were repatriated on Friday, an official said. Those released are Uttar Pradesh-resident Bablu Ram and Punjab residents Balwinder Singh and and Harjinder Singh, an official posted at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border said.

PTI | Attari | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:54 IST
Three Indians, who had illegally crossed into Pakistan and arrested by the Rangers, were repatriated on Friday, an official said. Those released are Uttar Pradesh-resident Bablu Ram and Punjab residents Balwinder Singh and and Harjinder Singh, an official posted at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border said. While Balwinder Singh hails from Ajnala village in Amritsar district, Harjinder Singh is from village Kalanor village of Gurdaspur district.

On their return to India, Balwinder Singh and Harjinder Singh claimed that they had crossed the India-Pakistan border inadvertently in a drunken state at night in 2020, the official said.

The official said that according to information received from the Pakistan immigration authority, on Friday late night, the Pakistan government would also release around 200 Indian fishermen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

