Left Menu

UN chief urges calm in Senegal amid violent clashes -spokesperson

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violence in Senegal and urges restraint, his spokesperson said on Friday as the capital braced for more unrest after the sentencing of an opposition leader. Guterres "strongly condemns the use of violence, calls for calm and urges all stakeholders to exercise restraint," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters. He offered condolences to those whose loved ones have been killed in the clashes in the West African nation.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:23 IST
UN chief urges calm in Senegal amid violent clashes -spokesperson
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violence in Senegal and urges restraint, his spokesperson said on Friday as the capital braced for more unrest after the sentencing of an opposition leader.

Guterres "strongly condemns the use of violence, calls for calm and urges all stakeholders to exercise restraint," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters. He offered condolences to those whose loved ones have been killed in the clashes in the West African nation. Protests erupted after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in jail on Thursday for corrupting youth The verdict, which his supporters said was politically motivated, could prevent him from running in next year's elections.

Nine people were killed in clashes between riot police and Sonko supporters on Thursday. Army troops were deployed to parts of the Senegalese capital Dakar on Friday as the city

braced for more unrest after one of the deadliest days of violence in the country's recent memory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023