Punjab to forge strategic partnership with Israel for better water management: Minister

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Friday said that the state government would forge a strategic partnership with Israel for developing a better water management system in the state. The minister said that the Punjab government would work on making effective use of Israeli technology and indigenous innovations to develop a cost effective and sustainable water supply and sewerage infrastructure in the state.

Speaking at a round table discussion here with Dr. Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy of Israel and other officials, Jimpa said he appreciated the role played by Israel in supporting India in addressing challenges related to wastewater. According to a statement, Jimpa said that the Punjab Government has been very concerned with the depleting groundwater levels in the state and said that efforts are being made to improve the water quality of ponds in rural areas. He said that ground water availability in villages has significantly gone down during the last 35-40 years.

The minister said that rainwater harvesting is one of the most important aspects of groundwater recharge, adding that the Punjab government has made it mandatory for all buildings in the state.

Addressing the round table, Lior Asaf said almost half of Israel's current water sources came from desalinated, recycled and recharged water, even though till the the 1980s, the country was dependent on water from natural sources only.

''Israel has developed technologies that enable reuse of 90 per cent of treated wastewater. Every STP in Israel is developed close to agricultural lands and is connected to irrigation,'' Asaf is quoted as saying by the statement.

''Solutions required in India are similar to the solutions developed by Israel. Community engagement, capacity building of stakeholders, private sector participation plays key role in successfully addressing challenges around water quality, sanitation and groundwater recharge,'' Asaf added. Neeraj Gahlwat, Senior Water Resources Specialists, International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), Embassy of Israel and Dr Amit Dhir, Professor, Thapar University were also present at the discussion, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)