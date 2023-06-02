Wanted Maoist gunned down in Jharkhand

A Maoist, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Friday, police said.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said that CPI (Maoist) self-styled area commander Lajim Ansari was wanted in more than 25 cases.

A rifle and two country-made pistols were also recovered from the spot.

''The encounter took place in a forest in Chainpur police station area around 8 pm on Friday when security forces were carrying out a search operation,'' he said.

This was the second gunning down of a wanted Maoist in the district in the last two days.

Another Maoist, Rajesh Oraon, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Marwa forest on Thursday. A rifle and several cartridges were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)