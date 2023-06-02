Left Menu

Cop injured in knife attack in Delhi's Moti Nagar

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here, police said on Friday.Deputy Commissioner of Police west Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified as 26-year-old Akash and efforts are on to nab him.ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhis Moti Nagar area Thursday night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:51 IST
Cop injured in knife attack in Delhi's Moti Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified as 26-year-old Akash and efforts are on to nab him.

ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area Thursday night. At around 1 am, he stopped a man who was ''acting suspicious'', the officer said.

While the man was being frisked, he attacked Singh with a knife injuring his right hand. The ASI was taken to a hospital and is under treatment, Veer said.

An FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023