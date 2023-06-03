Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxalites injured in police encounter, dragged away into forest hideout by colleagues, say cops

At least four Naxalites were reportedly injured in an encounter with security personnel in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into a forest hideout, an official said.

The encounter took place this morning near Regadgatta village under Earrabor police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite commander Mangdu and his team belonging to the Konta area committee of Maoists in Maraiguda and Regadgatta villages, he said.

The Naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team, following which the gunbattle broke out, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the Naxalites escaped into dense forest. Three-four Naxalites were reported to be injured during the gunfight, but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

