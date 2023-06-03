Exchange of fire occurring near border with Egypt - Israeli military
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said there was an exchange of fire occurring near the border with Egypt on Saturday, shortly after it reported two casualties in a security incident in the area.
It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were related and with whom the military was trading fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement