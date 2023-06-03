Left Menu

SC stays Allahabad HC order to ascertain whether "rape" victim is 'manglik'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:07 IST
SC stays Allahabad HC order to ascertain whether "rape" victim is 'manglik'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Saturday stayed an unusual order of the Allahabad High Court asking the head of the department of astrology of Lucknow University to decide whether a woman, an alleged rape victim, is 'manglik' or not.

The apex court, which held a special sitting on Saturday, took suo motu cognisance of the matter and observed it doesn't understand why the ''astrology report is called for'' while hearing a bail application.

The high court had passed the order on May 23 while hearing the bail plea of the man accused of raping the woman on the false promise of marriage.

The counsel for the man had argued before the high court that since the woman was a 'manglik', marriage between the two could not be solemnised and has been refused.

However, the counsel appearing for the woman had insisted before the high court she was not a 'manglik'.

According to Hindu astrology, a person born under the influence of the planet Mars (mangal) is believed to have ''mangal dosha'' (affliction) and is called 'manglik'. Many superstitious Hindus believe marriage between a Manglik and a non-Manglik is inauspicious and can be disastrous.

''Mr Mehta, you have seen this?'' a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Mithal asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the matter.

''I have seen this. It is disturbing. I would request your lordships to kindly stay this order,'' Mehta said.

An advocate, appearing for the complainant, told the bench the high court passed the order with the consent of the parties.

''But this was totally out of context. What's this got to do with the subject matter,'' the bench observed, adding, ''apart from it, it involves so many other features... right to privacy has been disturbed, and we don't want to spell out, there are so many other aspects.'' Arguing that astrology is a science, Mehta said, ''The question is, while entertaining an application by a judicial forum can this be a consideration.'' The bench said there is no doubt that astrology is a science but there are various aspects to it. ''We are not getting into the merits of the case,'' it said.

''This court takes a suo motu cognisance of this case which has been placed before us,'' the bench said, while staying the operation and effect of the high court order.

It directed the registry to issue notices to all parties concerned, including the state.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing in the week commencing July 10.

''We have stayed the order and have permitted the court to decide the bail application on its own merits,'' the bench observed, adding, ''we don't understand why this astrology report is called for''.

Mehta told the bench he was immensely grateful as a law officer that the apex court took cognisance of the matter.

In its May 23 order, the high court had said, ''Let Head of Department (Astrology Department), Lucknow University may decide the matter whether the girl is mangali or not and the parties will produce the kundali (horoscope) before the Head of Department (Astrology Department), Lucknow University within ten days from today. The Head of Department (Astrology Department), Lucknow University is directed to submit report in a sealed cover within three weeks to this Court.'' The high court has listed the case for resumed hearing on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023