Left Menu

Maha: Woman civic official held for bribery; home search yields Rs 85 lakh cash, 320 gm gold

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:10 IST
Maha: Woman civic official held for bribery; home search yields Rs 85 lakh cash, 320 gm gold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An education official with the Nashik Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra was nabbed by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the former headmaster of an institute, an official said on Saturday.

Sunita Dhangar, serving as the administrative officer in the NMC's education department, sought the bribe from the man to help him get reinstated at the institute after he was dismissed from service some time ago, the official said.

''The woman official and junior clerk Nitin Joshi were held while accepting bribes on Friday. A search of her home yielded Rs 85 lakh in cash, 320 grams of gold and property documents. She and the clerk have been remanded in police custody till June 5,'' he said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two at Sarkarwada police station, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023